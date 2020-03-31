UrduPoint.com
Department Of Health-Abu Dhabi Denies Rumoured Figures Of COVID-19 Infections In UAE

Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:15 AM

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured figures of COVID-19 infections in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Department of Health-Abu Dhabi has dismissed as "untrue" reports circulating on the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the UAE.

"These reports contradict with the announcements made by the official authorities," said Department in a statement.

The Ministry calls upon the public to pursue accuracy, get information from official sources and disregard rumours which hold their mongers legally accountable.

