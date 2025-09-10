Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC To Boost Legal Cooperation At ‘Belt And Road Summit’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
The Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan and the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on the sidelines of the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan and the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on the sidelines of the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong.
The MoC was signed by Mr. Raja Naeem Akbar, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of Pakistan, and Mr. Paul T.K. Lam, SC, Secretary for Justice of Hong Kong, said a release issued here on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, the two sides will enhance cooperation in legal affairs, capacity-building, promotion of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR), and collaborate in emerging areas such as digital governance and regulation of virtual assets.
Speaking at the Summit, Mr. Akbar said the MoC reflects Pakistan’s commitment to modernizing its legal sector and strengthening cross-border partnerships. He noted that the cooperation framework would not only facilitate knowledge exchange and institutional reforms but also deepen legal and regulatory innovation under the Belt and Road Initiative.
The signing marks a new phase of collaboration between Pakistan and Hong Kong in the field of justice and legal reform, with both sides agreeing to pursue joint initiatives and capacity-building programs to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving global legal landscape.
