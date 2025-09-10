Open Menu

Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC To Boost Legal Cooperation At ‘Belt And Road Summit’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summit’

The Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan and the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on the sidelines of the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan and the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on the sidelines of the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong.

The MoC was signed by Mr. Raja Naeem Akbar, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of Pakistan, and Mr. Paul T.K. Lam, SC, Secretary for Justice of Hong Kong, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the two sides will enhance cooperation in legal affairs, capacity-building, promotion of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR), and collaborate in emerging areas such as digital governance and regulation of virtual assets.

Speaking at the Summit, Mr. Akbar said the MoC reflects Pakistan’s commitment to modernizing its legal sector and strengthening cross-border partnerships. He noted that the cooperation framework would not only facilitate knowledge exchange and institutional reforms but also deepen legal and regulatory innovation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The signing marks a new phase of collaboration between Pakistan and Hong Kong in the field of justice and legal reform, with both sides agreeing to pursue joint initiatives and capacity-building programs to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving global legal landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ti ..

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooper ..

Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summ ..

1 minute ago
 School Education Department to enroll child labour ..

School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000

KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000

1 minute ago
 29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on e ..

29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains

31 minutes ago
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero to ..

Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime

1 minute ago
 CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives

CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum

ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khid ..

PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..

30 minutes ago
 ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection ..

ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"

30 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of elec ..

Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business