Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools

Published September 10, 2025 | 08:04 PM

The district health department conducted dengue awareness sessions in various government schools across the district on Wednesday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The district health department conducted dengue awareness sessions in various government schools across the district on Wednesday.

According to district administration, the sessions were held on directives of District Health Officer Dr Syed Muhammad to educate students and school staff about the symptoms, causes, and preventive measures against dengue fever.

The schools where the sessions took place included Government High School Kachi Paind Khan, Government Girls Primary School Alam Sher, Government Girls Primary School Shirazi, and Government Primary School Jhok Gamla.

During the sessions, health experts delivered short presentations highlighting that dengue is a dangerous disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito.

Students were informed about the importance of maintaining cleanliness, preventing the accumulation of stagnant water, and using mosquito repellents as effective prevention methods.

The students expressed their commitment to keeping their surroundings clean and adhering to hygiene practices both at home and in school.

School administrations appreciated the initiative and emphasized the need for regular awareness programs.

According to the Health Department, public awareness is crucial in the fight against dengue, and organizing such sessions in schools is a key strategy to spread health messages at the grassroots level.

 



