Dengue Awareness Sessions Held In Various Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:04 PM
The district health department conducted dengue awareness sessions in various government schools across the district on Wednesday
DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The district health department conducted dengue awareness sessions in various government schools across the district on Wednesday.
According to district administration, the sessions were held on directives of District Health Officer Dr Syed Muhammad to educate students and school staff about the symptoms, causes, and preventive measures against dengue fever.
The schools where the sessions took place included Government High School Kachi Paind Khan, Government Girls Primary School Alam Sher, Government Girls Primary School Shirazi, and Government Primary School Jhok Gamla.
During the sessions, health experts delivered short presentations highlighting that dengue is a dangerous disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito.
Students were informed about the importance of maintaining cleanliness, preventing the accumulation of stagnant water, and using mosquito repellents as effective prevention methods.
The students expressed their commitment to keeping their surroundings clean and adhering to hygiene practices both at home and in school.
School administrations appreciated the initiative and emphasized the need for regular awareness programs.
According to the Health Department, public awareness is crucial in the fight against dengue, and organizing such sessions in schools is a key strategy to spread health messages at the grassroots level.
Recent Stories
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue d ..
PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to acce ..
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages
Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summ ..
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools2 minutes ago
-
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered2 minutes ago
-
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue drive in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to accelerate2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages2 minutes ago
-
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 400006 minutes ago
-
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum6 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets custodian of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani’s shrine46 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in road mishap46 minutes ago
-
Cabinet declares climate, agriculture emergencies: Dr. Tariq Fazal46 minutes ago