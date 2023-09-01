Open Menu

DHCC Brings Together More Than 100 Delivery Riders For Action-packed Sports Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 12:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2023) Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has organised an engaging Riders Sports Day for more than 100 delivery riders from Deliveroo, Careem, InstaShop and Noon.

The event gave riders an opportunity to participate in friendly competition across a range of sports, including basketball, football, padel and cricket, and was created to promote the positive impact of physical activity on mental health and overall wellbeing.

Kawthar Kazim, Vice President of Business Support at DHCA, commented, "DHCC's Riders Sports Day is part of our Riders' Corner initiative and focuses on riders coming together and engaging in activities that can positively impact health and wellbeing while fostering core values such as teamwork and unity. The sports event not only provided riders with a well-deserved break but also demonstrated our commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of this important segment of Dubai's workforce.

Saad Hakim, a delivery rider who took part in the Riders Sport Day, said, "The sports day was great fun. It was nice to try out some different sports while having fun with colleagues and friends. Physical activity is important for your wellbeing, so it was nice to be given this time to get out and be active."

Riders' Corner is a dedicated air-conditioned space at Society within DHCC for the emirate's riders to rest, get access to drinking water and charge their phones. Since its introduction last year, DHCC has partnered with Careem, Deliveroo, Noon, and InstaShop to provide riders with health check-ups, ophthalmology screenings and vitamin supplements delivered by DHCC business partners.

