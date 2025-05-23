China's CH-YH1000 Unmanned Logistics Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 11:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) China's CH-YH1000 unmanned logistics aircraft completed its maiden test flight on Thursday. The test has retrieved good flight data and achieved its goals, the Global Times learned from the cargo drone's developer.
The successful test flight represented a key developmental milestone for the CH-YH1000 unmanned cargo aircraft since the start of the programme a year ago, according to the Aerospace CH UAV Co Ltd, the developer of the aircraft.
The CH-YH1000 cargo drone is a multi-purpose unmanned aerial platform designed for medium-altitude unmanned logistics operations. It features a classic cargo aircraft layout and a twin-engine design, equipped with mission-proven avionics from the CH drone series, ensuring strong anti-interference capabilities and high robustness, according to the CH UAV company.
With outstanding short takeoff and landing performance and the ability to operate in harsh environments, the CH-YH1000 can take off and land on secondary roads, compacted dirt runways and grassy fields.
Additionally, when fitted with float kits, it can perform water landings, and with ski kits, it can operate on snowy terrain, significantly expanding the application scenarios of unmanned logistics aircraft, the drone maker said.
The successful test flight came after the drone completed a full-load taxiing test under full working conditions in Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen, Central China's Hubei Province in January.
Official data show that the CH-YH1000 unmanned logistics aircraft boasts a range of 1,500 kilometres, a mission endurance of 10 hours, a service ceiling of 8,000 meters, and a payload capacity of 1,200 kilograms.
It can carry four one-cubic-metre cargo pallets, with the capability to load and unloading cargoes from its front and to drop cargoes from its belly, enabling flexible logistics operations. Additionally, its six-kilowatt onboard power supply supports special mission equipment, meeting diverse operational demands.
Recent Stories
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's CH-YH1000 unmanned logistics aircraft completes maiden flight3 minutes ago
-
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA18 minutes ago
-
UAE to host 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat on May 2748 minutes ago
-
6.3-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Sumatra island1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait1 hour ago
-
Japan inflation accelerates in April on reduced energy subsidies2 hours ago
-
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital10 hours ago
-
Director General of Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies meets with Advisor to Supreme Leader of Is ..10 hours ago
-
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED 11 billion12 hours ago
-
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad12 hours ago
-
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months12 hours ago
-
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assembly in Geneva12 hours ago