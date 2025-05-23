BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) China's CH-YH1000 unmanned logistics aircraft completed its maiden test flight on Thursday. The test has retrieved good flight data and achieved its goals, the Global Times learned from the cargo drone's developer.

The successful test flight represented a key developmental milestone for the CH-YH1000 unmanned cargo aircraft since the start of the programme a year ago, according to the Aerospace CH UAV Co Ltd, the developer of the aircraft.

The CH-YH1000 cargo drone is a multi-purpose unmanned aerial platform designed for medium-altitude unmanned logistics operations. It features a classic cargo aircraft layout and a twin-engine design, equipped with mission-proven avionics from the CH drone series, ensuring strong anti-interference capabilities and high robustness, according to the CH UAV company.

With outstanding short takeoff and landing performance and the ability to operate in harsh environments, the CH-YH1000 can take off and land on secondary roads, compacted dirt runways and grassy fields.

Additionally, when fitted with float kits, it can perform water landings, and with ski kits, it can operate on snowy terrain, significantly expanding the application scenarios of unmanned logistics aircraft, the drone maker said.

The successful test flight came after the drone completed a full-load taxiing test under full working conditions in Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen, Central China's Hubei Province in January.

Official data show that the CH-YH1000 unmanned logistics aircraft boasts a range of 1,500 kilometres, a mission endurance of 10 hours, a service ceiling of 8,000 meters, and a payload capacity of 1,200 kilograms.

It can carry four one-cubic-metre cargo pallets, with the capability to load and unloading cargoes from its front and to drop cargoes from its belly, enabling flexible logistics operations. Additionally, its six-kilowatt onboard power supply supports special mission equipment, meeting diverse operational demands.

