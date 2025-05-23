Open Menu

‘UAE Verify’ Platform Issues Nearly 22 Million Certified Documents

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The UAE Verify platform, affiliated with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), has issued over 21.789 million certified digital documents since its launch in mid-January 2022.

TDRA introduced the UAE Verify platform to enable government and private entities to verify the authenticity of digital documents issued by government authorities on an immediate basis and without the need for original hard copy or true copy.

The platform continues to play a vital role in advancing the UAE’s comprehensive digital transformation.

It now supports verification for 55 types of digital documents, issued by 22 Federal and local government entities.

UAE Verify employs blockchain technology, a shared, immutable real-time ledger used to record financial transactions, contracts and various types of documents. This technology helps regulate data and digital documents, verify authenticity, facilitate information sharing and ensure privacy protection. The platform enables users to convert their documents into authenticated digital versions with high levels of privacy and security.

