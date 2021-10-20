Dubai Chamber, Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries explore business cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Dubai Chamber recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries Business Confederation (CE-CPLP), which will see the two organisations share knowledge and collaborate in key areas of mutual interest to support the interests of their respective members.

The MoU was signed by Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, and Salimo Abdula, Chairman of the CE-CPLP, on the sidelines of the Global Business Forum Africa 2021, which took place recently at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dubai Chamber and CPLP will align their efforts to support post-pandemic economic recovery, open new markets, jointly organise business and investment events and forums, and promote investment opportunities for both parties.

Dubai Chamber will work closely with CPLP to promote Dubai as an international trade and investment hub for members of the CPLP community who are keen to set up operations in the emirate or who wish to explore the potential of expanding to the middle East and North Africa region using Dubai as a gateway.

Business Confederation (CE-CPLP), the business confederation represents the CPLP - an international organisation spanning four continents where Portuguese is an official language. Operating as a forum for cooperation, the CPLP encompasses nine states and represents a market of 260 million people, with the 100-member CPLP recognised as CPLP’s economic and business pillar.

"The signing of this MoU will lead to huge opportunities for Dubai-based businesses in markets around the world where Portuguese is spoken.

The main objective of CPLP is to increase trade and commerce between its member countries and to facilitate and strengthen relations between business associations and entities with affiliated regions, opening new doors for investors and business stakeholders in the emirate," Buamim said.

He added that several areas of synergy and potential collaboration opportunities have been identified under the agreement that can support the growth of our members across the regions of Africa, ASEAN and Latin America which are served by Dubai Chamber’s international offices.

Abdula, in turn, said, "We are six countries in Africa, and we want to strengthen cooperation with the Dubai Chamber to bring solutions, for instance on how we can develop the resources we have in Africa and add value to these resources and also to bring infrastructure solutions and enable the full potential of these countries to trade globally. That is our aim, and it is a great opportunity to be able to sign this memorandum of cooperation with the Dubai Chamber."

Founded in Lisbon, Portugal, on 4th June 2004, CPLP is aimed at the development and cooperation of business within the community of Portuguese speaking countries. CPLP's mission is to create an investment route within CPLP member countries, encouraging collaboration and partnerships.

The countries that form the CPLP community are Portugal, Brazil, Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, Sao Tome and Principe, Timor Leste, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Equatorial.