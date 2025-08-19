Open Menu

UAE Showcases 'Lifeline' Water Project In Khan Younis To Journalists

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 11:45 AM

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The UAE’s “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” organised a site visit for media personnel and stakeholders after the “Lifeline” water supply project reached the southern areas of Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, one of the most crowded areas in Gaza sheltering displaced families.

The tour aimed to monitor the project’s implementation and assess how affected families, especially children and the elderly, are benefiting from the new water supply.

The new 7.5-kilometre pipeline runs from Emirati desalination plants in Egypt's Rafah to the Al Mawasi area in southern Gaza. It is expected to benefit 600,000 Palestinians, providing each person with 15 litres of fresh water daily. This will help ease the severe water shortage that has affected residents for months.

The "Lifeline" project aims to alleviate the suffering of a population grappling with frequent water outages and high temperatures. By providing clean, safe drinking water, the initiative helps safeguard public health and reduces the daily burden on displaced families, who have been without access to a functioning water network for months.

The project is an extension of previous UAE efforts to address Gaza's water crisis, which include building desalination plants, providing water tankers, digging wells, and maintaining water networks. The UAE has also implemented other urgent infrastructure projects to ensure sustained humanitarian support and meet the population’s basic needs.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Egypt Gaza UAE Visit SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

12 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

12 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

12 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

12 hours ago
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

12 hours ago
 Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment c ..

Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore

12 hours ago
 King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Gr ..

King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision

12 hours ago
 Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ce ..

Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire

12 hours ago
 Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son fro ..

Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves

12 hours ago
 PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East