UAE Showcases 'Lifeline' Water Project In Khan Younis To Journalists
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 11:45 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The UAE’s “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” organised a site visit for media personnel and stakeholders after the “Lifeline” water supply project reached the southern areas of Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, one of the most crowded areas in Gaza sheltering displaced families.
The tour aimed to monitor the project’s implementation and assess how affected families, especially children and the elderly, are benefiting from the new water supply.
The new 7.5-kilometre pipeline runs from Emirati desalination plants in Egypt's Rafah to the Al Mawasi area in southern Gaza. It is expected to benefit 600,000 Palestinians, providing each person with 15 litres of fresh water daily. This will help ease the severe water shortage that has affected residents for months.
The "Lifeline" project aims to alleviate the suffering of a population grappling with frequent water outages and high temperatures. By providing clean, safe drinking water, the initiative helps safeguard public health and reduces the daily burden on displaced families, who have been without access to a functioning water network for months.
The project is an extension of previous UAE efforts to address Gaza's water crisis, which include building desalination plants, providing water tankers, digging wells, and maintaining water networks. The UAE has also implemented other urgent infrastructure projects to ensure sustained humanitarian support and meet the population’s basic needs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists1 minute ago
-
Scientists achieve breakthrough in diabetes treatment with gene-edited cell transplant46 minutes ago
-
Major projects drive Vietnam’s new development stage1 hour ago
-
Trump discusses Ukraine crisis settlement with Zelensky, European leaders10 hours ago
-
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union12 hours ago
-
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision12 hours ago
-
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire12 hours ago
-
NASA, Google develop smart medical assistant for astronauts13 hours ago
-
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain13 hours ago
-
UAE rescue team continues efforts to combat Albania wildfires14 hours ago
-
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev14 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt14 hours ago