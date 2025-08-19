UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The UAE’s “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” organised a site visit for media personnel and stakeholders after the “Lifeline” water supply project reached the southern areas of Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, one of the most crowded areas in Gaza sheltering displaced families.

The tour aimed to monitor the project’s implementation and assess how affected families, especially children and the elderly, are benefiting from the new water supply.

The new 7.5-kilometre pipeline runs from Emirati desalination plants in Egypt's Rafah to the Al Mawasi area in southern Gaza. It is expected to benefit 600,000 Palestinians, providing each person with 15 litres of fresh water daily. This will help ease the severe water shortage that has affected residents for months.

The "Lifeline" project aims to alleviate the suffering of a population grappling with frequent water outages and high temperatures. By providing clean, safe drinking water, the initiative helps safeguard public health and reduces the daily burden on displaced families, who have been without access to a functioning water network for months.

The project is an extension of previous UAE efforts to address Gaza's water crisis, which include building desalination plants, providing water tankers, digging wells, and maintaining water networks. The UAE has also implemented other urgent infrastructure projects to ensure sustained humanitarian support and meet the population’s basic needs.