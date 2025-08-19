Open Menu

Major Projects Drive Vietnam’s New Development Stage

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 10:45 AM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) A total of 250 projects across 34 cities and provinces were inaugurated or launched on Tuesday, with a combined investment of nearly VND1.3 quadrillion (around US$49.44 billion), providing strong impetus for Vietnam’s transition into a new stage of growth.

The projects include 59 in transport infrastructure, 44 in civil and urban works, 57 in industry, and 36 in technical infrastructure. A highlight is Viettel’s Research and Development Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, valued at VND10 trillion, which will focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data.

Economists predict that these projects will contribute more than 18 percent to national GDP in 2025 and over 20 percent in subsequent years, supporting Vietnam’s goal of at least 8 percent growth in 2025 and double-digit growth from 2026 to 2030.

Vietnam’s rising economic performance underpins these efforts, with per capita GDP climbing from just $121.72 in 1990 to an estimated $4,900 by the end of 2025, and a target of $7,500 by 2030.

