NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

The Standing Committee on Commerce convened Monday at the Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA, to deliberate on matters relating to the establishment of district chambers of commerce, the government’s motor vehicle import policy, and the Pakistan–US Tariff Agreement.

The Committee reviewed the legal framework governing the formation of chambers of commerce, noting the introduction of women’s chambers through amendments in 2006 and 2009 and the requirements under the Companies Act, 2013.

Members observed that centralization of representation with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has created difficulties for the business community, with many entrepreneurs compelled to travel long distances to access services.

It was highlighted that with more than 350,000 registered businesses in Karachi, the creation of district chambers would decentralize services, improve business facilitation, and expand the tax base. Members across party lines expressed support for granting districts the right to establish chambers, while also agreeing that KCCI should be given an opportunity to present its position.

The Chairman directed the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) to invite KCCI representatives to the next session and emphasized that the Committee was, in principle, supportive of district chambers, with a final decision to be taken after hearing KCCI’s stance. Representatives of various chambers that have applied for licenses also attended the meeting and were given the opportunity to present their concerns.

The Committee also heard from representatives of the motor vehicle import sector.

Concerns were raised that the Engineering Development board (EDB), whose Primary mandate relates to manufacturing, should not be tasked with licensing commercial imports, and members recommended that this responsibility lie with the Ministry of Commerce. While, stressing the need to ensure fair competition between new and used cars in line with international practice, Members also cautioned that opening up commercial imports could place pressure on foreign exchange reserves and adversely affect local industry.

The Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, briefed the Committee on proposed policy features, including restrictions on the age of imported vehicles, tariff structures, environmental compliance requirements, and the consolidation of existing import schemes. After deliberations, the Committee decided to refer the matter to the Ministry of Industries for detailed policy input, particularly on the impact of electric vehicle imports, and directed the Ministry to brief the Committee in its forthcoming meeting.

The Committee was further given an in-camera briefing on the Pakistan–US Tariff Agreement.

The Chairman reiterated the Committee’s commitment to ensuring that business facilitation and industrial policy are designed in line with merit, transparency, and the needs of the people, noting that the issues discussed are of national significance and will be pursued with the concerned stakeholders until equitable and practical solutions are achieved.

The meeting was attended by MNAs,Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Usama Ahmed Mela, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Atif, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Gul Asghar Khan, Farhan Chishti, in person whereas, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Asad Alam Niazi, Rana Atif,Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz, MNAs and Senior officers from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Organization and FBR were also present in the meeting.