Kuwait oil price drops to $68.95 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 54 cents to US$68.95 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to US$69.49 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday.

In global markets, Brent crude increased by 75 cents to $66.60 pb, and West Texas Intermediate also went up by 62 cents to $63.42 pb, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

