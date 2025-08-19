Kuwait Oil Price Drops To $68.95 Pb
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 54 cents to US$68.95 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to US$69.49 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude increased by 75 cents to $66.60 pb, and West Texas Intermediate also went up by 62 cents to $63.42 pb, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.
