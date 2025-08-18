Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

(@Abdulla99267510)

Footage, which goes viral on social media, draws strong criticism from users who allege that sanctity of mosque has been violated

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) The police on Monday lodged a case against model Azbia Khan and photographer Zain Shah after a video of their photoshoot at the historic Wazir Khan Mosque surfaced online.

The reports said that the photoshoot sparked the public outrage.

The footage, which went viral on social media, drew strong criticism from users who alleged that the sanctity of the mosque had been violated. Many demanded strict action, pointing out that the model entered the mosque without observing appropriate dress codes.

In response, the Akbari Gate Police registered a case against the duo on the complaint of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA). The FIR stated that both individuals carried out the shoot early in the morning without obtaining permission from the relevant authorities.

Both the model and the photographer have been nominated in the case, which is now under investigation.