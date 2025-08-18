Open Menu

King Of Jordan Rejects Israeli Statements On ‘Greater Israel’ Vision

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM

King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan reaffirmed his country’s categorical rejection of Israeli statements regarding the vision of “Greater Israel” and of unilateral measures in the West Bank, including the settlement plan in the E1 area, which he stressed constitutes a violation of international law and an infringement on the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state.

During his meeting today in Amman with a delegation from the US Congress, King Abdullah II underlined the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid through all possible means.

He reiterated Jordan’s rejection of Israel’s plan aimed at entrenching the occupation of Gaza and expanding its military control over the territory.

According to the Jordan news Agency (Petra), the meeting also addressed the latest regional developments and the role of the United States in promoting stability in the region, as well as the situation in Syria. King Abdullah II stressed the importance of supporting Syria’s efforts to preserve its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

