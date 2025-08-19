Chinese researchers develop lithium battery with triple energy density

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Scientists at Tianjin University in China have developed a high-energy lithium metal battery with an energy density two to three times greater than that of existing lithium-ion batteries, according to findings recently published in Nature.

The breakthrough was achieved by redesigning the battery's electrolyte to improve the movement of lithium ions. With batteries of the same weight, the range of electric vehicles is expected to multiply.

According to China Daily, the findings are a significant step in meeting the urgent demand in fields such as electric transportation and the low-altitude economy for high-energy, long-duration rechargeable batteries.

Energy density, the amount of energy that can be stored per mass, is a core performance indicator for batteries.

Hu Wenbin, Professor at the school of Materials Science and Engineering at Tianjin University and Leader of the Research Team, said that developers have faced challenges in improving the performance of traditional lithium batteries.

The electrolyte of traditional lithium batteries is generally composed of a single salt and a few solvents, forming a point-like structure. That structure limits the migration capability of lithium ions, resulting in electrolyte imbalances and restricting the battery's energy storage and cycling performance.

To address the problem, the team designed an ultra-dispersed electrolyte, or UDE, after years of research.

The new electrolyte design optimises performance and achieves internationally recognised high energy density targets, Hu added. Pouch cell energy density exceeds 600 watt-hours-per-kilogramme, and battery pack energy density exceeds 480 Wh/kg.