Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, chaired by Khalid bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution forming the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion – Damj, Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Other board members are Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili as Vice Chairman, Sana Mohamad Suhail, Sara Awadh Musallam, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Dr. Victor Santiago Pineda, and Dr. Layla Alhyas.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for managing, regulating and supervising the award, including endorsing strategic plans, setting rules and regulations, the nomination mechanism, approving and defining the awards, as well as themes and categories entitled for participation, and forming the jury to assess participants according to specific criteria.

The Board of Trustees is also responsible for approving the final list of award winners, enhancing cooperation with local and international partners to support the achievement of the award’s objectives, and developing and expanding its impact, in addition to forming committees and teams and utilising any experts, consultants and technicians as appropriate.