Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft Into Instant Regret

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 11:48 AM

Smartphone theft? Old news. But letting a thief walk away smiling? Not with the Infinix HOT 60 Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Smartphone theft? Old news. But letting a thief walk away smiling? Not with the Infinix HOT 60 Series. Armed with its iconic Anti-Theft Trilogy, this phone doesn’t go down; it fights back.

With just three taps, you can remotely lock your device, effectively rendering it inaccessible.

Still concerned? The 3-meter GPS tracking shows you exactly where it is located.

But if recovery’s a no-go, here’s the real mic drop: Data Nuke. One tap and BOOM, all your data goes poof like it was never there. No leaks, no receipts, no regrets.

If you're concerned about losing your phone, this smart security system provides not only protection but also peace of mind. Now that's what we call complete phone protection with the Infinix Hot 60 series.

