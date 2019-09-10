Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, wishes them success

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) In a telephone call with Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, the Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said that they have brought great pride to the leadership and people of the UAE.

This comes as the astronauts enter a 15-day isolation phase in preparation for the launch to the International Space Station on September 25th. The isolation stage is an important step to ensure the success of a space mission where it aims to maintain the safety of astronauts within a clean environment to avoid any diseases.

"We wish you great success. Keep your morale high and embrace the challenge. May Allah bless this landmark mission," the Dubai Crown Prince tweeted today.

"A historic journey to space, a new challenge and a fresh frontier - all powered by the will and ambition of the UAE.

As the first Emirati astronaut prepares to embark on a journey the world shall witness, we pray for your success in serving our dear homeland," he added.

The Emirati astronauts bid farewell to the Russian capital Moscow on Tuesday for the city of Baikonur in Kazakhstan after completing training at the Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia.

A farewell ceremony was held at the Gagarin Centre for the astronauts with the attendance of Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC; Yousuf Hamad Alshaibani, Director-General of MBRSC; and Salem Al Marri, Assistant Director-General for Scientific and Technical Affairs at MBRSC.