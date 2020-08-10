Dubai Exports shortlisted for World Trade Promotion Organisations Awards 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of Dubai Economy, has been shortlisted for the World Trade Promotion Organisations Awards, WTPO Awards 2020, by the International Trade Centre, ITC, a joint agency of the World Trade Organisation and the United Nations.

Dubai Exports will compete with external trade promotion agencies from five other countries in the "Best use of Information Technology" category of the awards.

The awards will be announced at the 13th WTPO Conference scheduled to be held in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on 14th October, 2020. The conference will bring together more than 200 TPO representatives, policymakers and business leaders from over 70 economies.

The WTPO Awards recognise the role of institutions in the foreign trade sector as well as excellence across processes and practices adopted by TPOs in their export development initiatives. The 2020 awards particularly look at practices that have contributed to strengthening the competitiveness of exporting enterprises or have made a positive change in this regard.

Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Exports, said the agency being shortlisted for the awards is an international acknowledgement of the Smart City vision of Dubai and the efforts to enable UAE enterprises to successfully compete in export markets globally.

"The increasing emphasis on digital readiness across services and processes in Dubai is a strategic asset for Dubai Exports in promoting Dubai as a global exports hub and a competitive source market for varied products," he announced.

Al Awadi added that the "Exporters Gateway" portal launched by Dubai Exports last year to provide vital economic and trade data and information on sought-after UAE products has grown into a comprehensive knowledge platform facilitating exports from Dubai.

Manufacturers and exporters can access the portal www.exportersgateway.com to search for and identify opportunities around 60 products across seven key sectors in more than 40 target markets globally. The Gateway already has 200 companies registered, and more products, sectors and markets are being progressively added.

The WTPO Awards 2020 received 60 applications, the highest since it was created in 2004. The competition is open to all national trade promotion organisations that help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, MSMEs, to become competitive in international markets.

In addition to "Best use of information technology", the awards are also given for "Best use of a partnership" and "Best initiative for inclusive and sustainable trade". The best use of IT is decided based on demonstrated improvements in efficiency through the application of new technologies.

ApexBrasil (Brazil), China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, CCPIT, LEPL Enterprise Georgia, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, MATRADE, and Portugal Global - Trade & Investment Agency (AICEP) are the other TPOs shortlisted along with Dubai Exports in the IT category. The jury, chaired by ITC Executive Director Dorothy Tembo, included the 2018 award winners.