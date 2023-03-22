Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced that emergency rooms across all of its affiliated hospitals and primary healthcare centres will remain operational throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, providing round-the-clock services by implementing a shift system outside the official working hours.

EHS facilities will operate a morning and evening shift, according to the set working hours for the Holy Month.

All EHS hospitals will be providing their services Monday to Thursday from 009:00 to 14:30, and then from 09:00 until noon on Friday. Primary healthcare centres in Dubai will also be following the same schedule.

Meanwhile, in the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, Primary Health Care Centres will provide their services according to a shift system, Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 14:30 and then from 20:30 till midnight, as well as on Fridays from 09:00 till noon, and from 20:30 until midnight. While Al Madam Medical Centre in Sharjah, and Al Munai Health Centre in Ras Al Khaimah will provide its services seven days a week around the clock.

Public Health Centres across various emirates will be open from 09:00 to 14:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 09:00 till noon on Friday.

As for the Medical Fitness Centres, they will operate according to their own schedules, some of which start from 08:00 to 14:00, or from 09:00 until 15:00 from Saturday to Friday. Some centres will have different schedules; customers can check these centres’ working hours, as well as opening hours for all health facilities, on the EHS website.

Dental Clinics will operate throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan from 09:00 to 14:30, and from 20:30 till midnight, except on Fridays, where they will be receiving customers from 09:00 until noon.

Emirates Health services asserted that all health facilities under its umbrella will operate at full operational capacity, according to a system of morning and evening shifts, to meet the needs and requirements of their customers, in line with EHS’ mission to provide a system of sustainable, integrated, effective, and innovative health services, accessible to all members of the UAE community, as well as visitors.