UrduPoint.com

Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic Ring Nasdaq Dubai’s Market-opening Bell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic ring Nasdaq Dubai’s market-opening bell

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group and Chairman of Emirates Islamic, today rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai to celebrate the listings of AED1 billion-bond from Emirates NBD and AED1 billion Sukuk from Emirates Islamic.

These first of their kind dirham-denominated issuances by a financial institution reflect continued momentum in developing the local Currency fixed income market spearheaded by the UAE’s Ministry of Finance’s T-Bond Programme.

The three-year bond and Sukuk priced at 5.125 percent and 5.05 percent respectively and had a combined order book in excess of AED4.25 billion, with strong demand from investors in Asia, the middle East and Europe.

Al Qassim said, “We are proud that Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic have taken a pioneering role in supporting the UAE’s dirham-denominated bond and Sukuk market. Our inaugural local currency bond and Sukuk will play a key role in deepening market liquidity and pave the way for issuers to tap the local currency debt capital market at attractive pricing.

Our dirham-denominated bond and Sukuk, the first to be issued by a UAE bank, will also facilitate access to financing for local businesses. The Group remains committed to being at the forefront of innovation and an integral part of the Ministry of Finance’s drive to create a medium-term yield curve, which will enhance the dynamism of our capital markets and promote sustainable long-term economic growth.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), added, “We would like to congratulate Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic on becoming the first financial institutions to issue dirham-denominated bonds and Sukuk respectively, following the development of the Dirham yield curve by the UAE Ministry of Finance. These pioneering transactions support the UAE's strategy in developing the local debt capital markets. At Nasdaq Dubai, we are proud to participate in realising this objective through our progressive ecosystem that creates numerous capital markets’ opportunities for issuers and investors alike.”

Related Topics

Europe UAE Dubai Bank Middle East Dubai Financial Market Market From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University inaugurates state-of-the-art ..

Abu Dhabi University inaugurates state-of-the-art 3D Concrete Printing Research ..

9 minutes ago
 PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acqui ..

PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acquisition for citizens

19 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

1 hour ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.