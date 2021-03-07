Emirati women account for 33.7 percent of population: Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre revealed its recent statistics about women in the UAE, highlighting the fact that Emirati women account for 33.7 percent of the population.

The report included several statistics underscoring the country’s leadership in women’s empowerment, and noting that the recent UAE Cabinet reshuffle included 33 ministers, nine of whom are women, and women account for 50 percent of the Federal National Council (FNC) members.

In the education sector, female graduates specialising in information and communication technology account for 49.1 percent of total graduates while the number of female students enrolled in higher education is 362,687, the number of female Master’s degree holders is 207,630, the number of female PhD holders is 15,426, and female graduates in the fields of journalism, media and social sciences account for 63 percent.

Women have a significant presence in the business sector, accounting for 24 percent of the total number of employees in the country, with young women representing 46 percent of federal authority boards.

Women also account for 64 percent of the total employees in the education sector, as well as the same percentage in terms of doctors, nurses and technical staff in the health sector, in addition to 31 percent of the total number of employees in the finance, banking and insurance industries.

The centre also noted that the number of registered companies owned by women in the country is 80,025, and women account for 21.5 percent of administrative positions and 32.5 percent of employees in specialist professions.