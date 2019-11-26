Etihad Credit Insurance recognised at UK-based Capital Finance International Awards Programme 2019 for SME Protect

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Etihad Credit Insurance, ECI, the UAE’s Federal Export Credit Company, was conferred with the award for the "Most Innovative Finance Solutions in middle East 2019" by the UK-based CFI.co, Capital Finance International, Awards, highlighting ECI’s pioneering SME Protect, a trade credit solution for SMEs to support their growth plans globally and assist them while entering high-growth markets.

Swarna Lata, Director, Commercial Underwriting, ECI, said, "ECI’s recognition by the UK-based CFI.co Awards is not only a nod to the success of ECI’s groundbreaking solution, SME Protect, but also an acknowledgement of the company’s efforts in developing bespoke trade credit solutions within a short span of time. SMEs form the bedrock of the UAE economy. Its contribution to the country’s non-oil GDP growth further elevates the importance of a solution such as SME Protect as SMEs need to be protected. Available online, SME Protect is an innovative product that is offered by ECI in the UAE, and we are delighted to be honoured for our efforts at the international level."

Ali Saleh Al Ali, Director, IT & Operations, ECI, said, "In order to access SME Protect, customers just need to follow three easy, fast and simple steps.

The first step is to visit the website, followed by step two which is to select the right product and submit the form with all the requisite details, and finally, once it is approved, the final step is to make the payment online."

Abeer Al Mutawa, Director, Marketing & Communications, ECI, said, "At ECI, we are invested in understanding what our customers, namely the UAE businesses, seek. To achieve this, we consistently organise customer voice projects and customer-centric workshops and seminars for them. These activities, while providing a platform to share their journeys, also gives us an insight into their expectations from organisations such as ECI, as well as the UAE marketplace. Our success lies in effectively utilising our expertise to customise and develop innovative products such as SME Protect that will benefit local businesses."

The CFI.co Awards honour individuals and organisations worldwide that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.