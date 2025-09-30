Open Menu

Etihad Rail, Keolis Group Sign Strategic Agreement For Operating Passenger Trains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the United Arab Emirates's national railway network, has signed a strategic agreement with Keolis International to establish a joint venture responsible for operating passenger trains in 2026, with passenger numbers across the Etihad Rail network expected to exceed 36 million by 2030.

Laurence Broseta, International Chief Executive Officer of Keolis Group, expressed her pride in the strategic partnership announced between Etihad Rail the developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network and France’s Keolis, a global leader in passenger transport.

Speaking to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening of the second edition of the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference for railways, transport, and infrastructure today in Abu Dhabi, Broseta said, “We are extremely proud of our strategic partnership with Etihad Rail. We will leverage its advanced infrastructure alongside our expertise in launching new operations and delivering high-quality services to provide safe and sustainable mobility solutions across the country.

This collaboration strengthens our presence in the Gulf region and lays the foundation for a long-term partnership with Etihad Rail.”

She noted that the agreement marks a major milestone in the development of rail passenger services in the UAE, emphasising that the planned joint venture will set new benchmarks for passenger experience by adopting international best practices and introducing advanced services that enhance comfort and convenience.

Broseta stressed that the partnership will also support the UAE’s sustainability goals by delivering eco-friendly mobility solutions and integrated operations. She highlighted that the launch of passenger rail services by 2026 will represent a transformative step for the nation’s transport sector and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in future-ready infrastructure.

