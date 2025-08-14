Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

(@Abdulla99267510)

NA Speaker Sadiq delays disciplinary vote as goodwill gesture

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Representatives of the Federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met at the National Assembly Speaker’s office on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of initiating political dialogue, with the Speaker postponing disciplinary proceedings against PTI MNA Waqas Akram Sheikh as a goodwill gesture.

Ansar Abbasi, a senior journalist, came up with the story while quoting the sources.

Sources said National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry deferred a resolution seeking Sheikh’s punishment for over 40 days of absence from the House. The move is being seen as an effort to ease tensions ahead of possible talks.

During the meeting, the Speaker emphasised the need for PTI’s participation in the political process. Both ministers echoed the sentiment, while the PTI delegation assured they would consult their parliamentary party and leadership before responding.

Separately, senior PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar met PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and former Speaker Asad Qaiser on the opposition benches, advising them to pursue a political path so the PPP could assist them.

While both sides appeared open to dialogue, sources confirmed that any formal process would require approval from PTI founder Imran Khan, who is in prison and has opposed talks with ruling parties. Interestingly, a majority in PTI’s parliamentary party meeting earlier in the day supported negotiations, but sources said the final decision rests with Imran Khan.

Privately, both the PML-N and PPP have conveyed to PTI leaders their willingness to assist in the party’s political rehabilitation—provided formal talks begin.

In the past, PTI has missed several negotiation opportunities as Imran Khan insisted on direct talks with the establishment, which has shown no interest.