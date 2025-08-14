Pakistan Celebrates 78th Independence Day With National Zeal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:43 PM
Day started with 21-gun salutes in Lahore and Quetta while mosques across country offered prayers for nation’s security and progress
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Pakistan marked its 78th Independence Day on Thursday with patriotic fervor and nationwide celebrations, beginning with special prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity after Fajr and ceremonial gun salutes in major cities.
The day started with 21-gun salutes in Lahore and Quetta while mosques across the country offered prayers for the nation’s security and progress. At midnight, fireworks, rallies, and flag-hoisting ceremonies lit up streets, neighborhoods, and landmarks across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Multan.
A central ceremony at Jinnah sports Complex, Islamabad, celebrated both Independence Day and the “Battle of Truth” victory against Indian aggression earlier this year. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chiefs of the armed forces, cabinet members, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats, and citizens attended.
The event featured a march-past by contingents of the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Punjab Rangers, and FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alongside a military band performance. PM Sharif also unveiled the model of the “Battle of Truth” monument.
President Zardari, in his message, congratulated the nation, calling the day a reminder of courage, unity, and sacrifice.
He lauded the armed forces for responding to Indian aggression with “restraint, wisdom, and decisive strength,” adding that Pakistan is a peace-seeking nation that does not bow to pressure.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a joint message from the services chiefs, terming the day a symbol of unity and resolve, and paying tribute to leaders and soldiers who laid the foundation of the nation.
