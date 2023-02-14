UrduPoint.com

Flydubai Launches Daily Flights To Mogadishu From 9 March

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 14th February, 2023 (WAM) – flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the launch of a daily service to Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ) from 9th March 2023.

The carrier will double the frequency of flights from 1st June, 2023, making it the first carrier to connect Somalia directly with Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “We continue to look for opportunities to grow our network in East Africa and open up underserved markets. This region has seen significant economic growth and development in recent years, our direct flights will further stimulate the economy and help create free flows of travel and trade.”

With the start of flights to Mogadishu, flydubai expands its network in Africa to 11 destinations, providing passengers from the UAE and the region with more convenient options for travel.

This includes Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Khartoum, Juba and Zanzibar.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, “flydubai will offer convenient and reliable travel services between both countries. This route will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, offering customers the comfort of our business Class cabin or a more customised experience in Economy Class. We are looking forward to doubling our frequency to Somalia from 1st June, 2023 and further connecting the market to Dubai and beyond.”

Related Topics

India Africa Somalia Business UAE Dubai Djibouti Alexandria Asmara Addis Ababa Mogadishu Juba Khartoum Zanzibar Dar Es Salaam Entebbe Aden United Arab Emirates February March June Market From Airport

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

3 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

4 minutes ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

4 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

16 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

22 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic ..

Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.