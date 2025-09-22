Open Menu

Fujairah CP Receives CEO Of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital In Fujairah

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Dr. Anwar Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah, at his office.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed on the achievements of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital and its various health initiatives. The meeting also reviewed the different medical and awareness services that the hospital provides to visitors and members of the community.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the attention given by the Government of Fujairah to the healthcare sector, under the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and his support for the development of this vital sector and the enhancement of the quality of life for members of the community.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also praised the efforts of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital’s management and medical staff in providing the highest levels of healthcare and services that ensure a supportive and safe environment, with the necessary medical resources for patients, while achieving high levels of health awareness in society.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

2 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

3 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

4 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

5 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

5 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

6 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East