Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Dr. Anwar Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah, at his office.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed on the achievements of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital and its various health initiatives. The meeting also reviewed the different medical and awareness services that the hospital provides to visitors and members of the community.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the attention given by the Government of Fujairah to the healthcare sector, under the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and his support for the development of this vital sector and the enhancement of the quality of life for members of the community.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also praised the efforts of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital’s management and medical staff in providing the highest levels of healthcare and services that ensure a supportive and safe environment, with the necessary medical resources for patients, while achieving high levels of health awareness in society.