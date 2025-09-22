EU-Indonesia trade agreement to give Jakarata zero tariffs for 80% of exports to EU

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The European Union (EU) and Indonesia will sign a trade agreement on Tuesday in Bali.
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will travel to Indonesia for the signing the agreement with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
According to the agreement, Indonesia will get zero tariffs for 80% of its export products to the EU and the removal of non-tariff barriers, and it will increase market access for the bloc's agricultural and manufactured goods.
Bilateral trade last year stood at $30.
1 billion, with Indonesia booking a $4.5 billion trade surplus, according to Indonesian data.
Indonesia's main exports to the EU include palm oil, footwear and textile products.
The Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will bring Indonesia and the 27-member European bloc into closer economic ties. It is the third trade agreement the EU has signed with southeast Asian countries, after Singapore and Vietnam.
The agreement would further open up EU access to the Indonesian market of around 280 million people.
