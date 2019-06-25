UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Police Commander-in-Chief Meets With UNISDR Representatives

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:30 PM

Fujairah Police Commander-in-Chief meets with UNISDR representatives

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, received Sujit Mohanty, Chief of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UNISDR, Regional Office for Arab States, and Fadi Al Jinan, Director of the UNISDR.

Mohanty's visit comes as part of efforts to enhance cooperation between the two parties, and advance knowledge exchange mechanisms in the disaster risk management sector.

Al Kaabi highlighted Fujairah Police efforts to draft clear plans to reduce risks and respond quickly to crises, to ensure the highest levels of safety, security and stability for the community.

Brigadier Humaid Mohammed Al Yamahi, Director-General of Police Operations, Brigadier Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of Operations, and several officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Exchange Visit Jinan Arab

Recent Stories

MNA hails govt for allocating funds for south Punj ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry re ..

2 minutes ago

Campaign against quacks, medical stores continues

2 minutes ago

Efforts on for 10pc industrial growth, 1.2m jobs e ..

2 minutes ago

New Tests Reveal No Contamination in Druzhba Pipel ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors top performers in 3rd monthly ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.