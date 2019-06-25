Fujairah Police Commander-in-Chief meets with UNISDR representatives

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, received Sujit Mohanty, Chief of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UNISDR, Regional Office for Arab States, and Fadi Al Jinan, Director of the UNISDR.

Mohanty's visit comes as part of efforts to enhance cooperation between the two parties, and advance knowledge exchange mechanisms in the disaster risk management sector.

Al Kaabi highlighted Fujairah Police efforts to draft clear plans to reduce risks and respond quickly to crises, to ensure the highest levels of safety, security and stability for the community.

Brigadier Humaid Mohammed Al Yamahi, Director-General of Police Operations, Brigadier Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of Operations, and several officers attended the meeting.