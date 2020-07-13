UrduPoint.com
GCC Secretary-General Condemns Houthi Attacks On Civilians In Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:45 PM

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf has condemned Houthi militia's four ballistic missiles and seven booby-trapped drones attacks, targeting civilians and civilian objects.

Al-Hajraf affirmed that these repeated, deliberate hostilities by the Houthis against civilian targets inside Yemen and the neighboring countries represent a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the GCC Secretary-General condemned Iran's provision of these weapons to the Houthis in violation of the embargo imposed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which poses a threat to the security and stability of the region, and hinders a political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

Dr. Al-Hajraf praised the efficiency and preparedness of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, which were able to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones before they reached their targets. He stressed that the Gulf Cooperation Council stand by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and brotherly Yemen, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and stand firmly in the face of these ongoing attempts of the Houthis and those behind them to undermine security and peace in the region.

