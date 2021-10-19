Global experts at ADIPEC to discuss critical role of hydrogen in future renewable energy mix

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Taking place immediately after the UN climate meeting COP 26, ADIPEC will bring together hundreds of ministers, policymakers and business leaders from across the world to share perspectives on how hydrogen can potentially deliver a holistic, clean, integrated approach to the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s energy sector.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC takes place in-person at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from 15th-18th November 2021.

According to a recent Goldman Sachs report, green hydrogen could meet up to 25 percent of the world’s energy requirements in less than 30 years, with a market value above $10 trillion.

To emphasise the importance of hydrogen in a diversified energy sector and address the challenges and opportunities of producing green and blue hydrogen on a mega industrial-scale, ADIPEC has dedicated seven sessions to hydrogen during its Strategic Conference.

The sessions will focus on critical industry topics such as building a sustainable hydrogen economy, establishing a policy framework to promote hydrogen deployment, repurposing value chains, managing supply and demand dynamics, and up-scaling.

Expert speakers participating in the ADIPEC hydrogen sessions include Dr. Samir J. Serhan, COO of Air Products; Martin Houston, Vice Chairman of Tellurian; Dr Christoph Noeres, Head of Green Hydrogen, Thyssenkrupp; John Kent, Chief Energy Transition Officer, Kent; Alicia Eastman, Co-Founder and President InterContinental Energy; Paul Bogers, Vice President – Hydrogen Shell; Andy Hemingway, President, Energy Optimisation & Innovation, Wood PLC; Brandon Spencer, President - Energy Industries, ABB; Daniel Teichmann, CEO of Hydrogenious; and Rod Christie, Executive Vice President of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, Baker Hughes.

Christopher Hudson, Global Energy President, dmg events, said, "ADIPEC 2021 will enable the global energy industry to gain key insights from, and share knowledge with the policymakers, technologists, scientists and companies at the forefront of the hydrogen industry and identify the new business models and strategies required to unlock, create and maximise value from hydrogen’s potential as a future clean energy source."

With governments across the globe implementing plans to decarbonise while ensuring affordable energy for all, ADPIEC provides an ideal platform for the UAE to showcase its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and its roadmap for sustainable energy future, with green hydrogen production integral to its ambitions. This comes as the UAE is positioning itself as a low-cost producer and exporter of blue and green hydrogen, as well as green ammonia.

Work is already underway on megaprojects such as the two-gigawatt green ammonia project by TAQA, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, and Abu Dhabi Ports. The project will produce green hydrogen and process it into liquid ammonia, used in ships as bunker fuel and for export.

The Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) has announced plans for a $1 billion green ammonia plant, which will produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

"According to a recent report by Forbes, industry commentators agree that a price around two Dollars per kilo of hydrogen could be pivotal. In addition, the UN Green Hydrogen Catapult project, which includes Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power, have agreed to halve the current cost of a kilo of green hydrogen to below $2 by 2026 and increase the scale of production 50-fold," said Hudson.

"So besides major investment, some of the key issues to be discussed at ADIPEC is the price of producing green hydrogen from renewable energy as well as how quickly new technology can be developed," he added.