Global Village Set To Celebrate The Spirit Of Ramadan As A Perfect End To The Silver Jubilee Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

Global Village set to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan as a perfect end to the Silver Jubilee Season

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is set to celebrate Ramadan with guests for the first time in recent memory.

With the park open until May 2nd, families will have plenty of opportunity to discover Ramadan cultures and traditions from a multitude of different countries.

Bader Anwahi, CEO Global Village, said: "We are proud to be able to provide a wonderful environment for families and friends to celebrate the Holy Month together. We want to give tourists and residents alike a safe and welcoming setting to discover and experience the many different traditions of Ramadan that are practiced around the world.

Ramadan brings joy to millions every year, and we are looking forward to sharing this special time with our guests as they experience Ramadan Nights at Global Village."

As a renowned destination for families to spend quality time and enjoy an outdoor evening together, Global Village strives to take its guests on a journey of discovery every time they visit.

During Ramadan Nights, guests can enjoy the immense night market, the many food options, cultural surprises such as "musaharati" in the streets of Global Village, the traditional Iftar canon and of course fireworks every weekend. There’s lots to do for the younger generation with kids Cinema and Carnaval fully operational.

