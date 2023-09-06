(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Member of the Ajman Executive Council, chaired the second consultative meeting of the Executive Council in Ajman to discuss opportunities for developing and growing the economic sector in Ajman.

The meeting also tackled enhancing the attractiveness of investments in the emirate and developing recommendations that support the ease of doing business and diversifying tools to empower the business community in Ajman.

The meeting was attended at the Ajman Chamber headquarters by Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED); Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ACCI; Ismail Abdul Salam Al Naqi, Director-General of the Ajman Free Zones; Dr. Ohood Ali Al Shuhail, Director-General of the Ajman Digital Government; Dr. Hajar Saeed Al Hubaishi, EO of Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre; and Fatima Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Policy and Strategy Department at the Ajman Executive Council.

The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening the partnership between the government and private sectors and unifying efforts in implementing various projects that contribute to achieving the emirate’s objectives in the industrial, service, tourism, educational, health, and other fields, and the impact of complementary roles between government entities concerned with economic affairs in the emirate on the development of direct investments.

The attendees were briefed on a detailed report presented by Ajman DED on the study of business tracking and competitiveness of the emirate of Ajman and the results of the study, in addition to the consumer confidence report and the Excellence Award for Economic Establishments in Ajman “The Best”.

Al Muwaiji stressed the importance of economic studies and reports and their role in raising the quality of services and facilitating the launch of qualitative government initiatives that support the emirate’s directions. He also praised the efforts of local government entities in providing digital infrastructure that directly contributes to facilitating the customer’s journey and enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of the economic and investment sector in the emirate.

He also praised the outcomes of the meeting as an effective platform for coordinating cooperation and unifying efforts among officials of government entities to discuss the reality of the local economy and develop recommendations to improve the quality of government services provided to institutions and individuals in general and to achieve the emirate’s development plan and its goals.