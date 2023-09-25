Open Menu

GPSSA Participates In 56th GCC Technical Committee For Civil Retirement And Social Security Bodies

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SALALAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is participating in the 56th meeting of the GCC Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Security Bodies, which is hosted by the city of Salalah in Oman, from 25th–27th September 2023.

Amongst the most prominent topics presented during the meeting included the statistical indicators for registered individuals to the insurance protection extension system, discussion of developments in the electronic linkage project between GCC authorities, development of mechanisms for collecting contributions, unified media campaigns, a study of the benchmarking project for retirement and pension systems, the initiative to modernise the unified system for extending protection, and a proposal to adopt research awards and honor pioneering figures in the field of social insurance.

It is worth noting that the GCC Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Security Bodies is held periodically amongst member states of the council, and its work is of great importance since it is considered a preparatory meeting, the results of which are presented at the meeting of the heads of the civil retirement and social insurance authorities in the GCC countries to take appropriate decisions.

