43 Horses Compete In Wathba Stallions Races At Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse Tomorrow In France

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 06:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) PARIS, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – The Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse in France will host on Sunday, 24 August, three purebred Arabian horse races, sponsored by Al Wathba Stables.

43 purebred Arabian horses, and fillies of three-year-old will compete in the races, each spans 2000 metres.

