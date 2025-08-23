43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorrow in France

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) PARIS, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – The Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse in France will host on Sunday, 24 August, three purebred Arabian horse races, sponsored by Al Wathba Stables.

43 purebred Arabian horses, and fillies of three-year-old will compete in the races, each spans 2000 metres.