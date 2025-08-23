- Home
- Middle East
- 43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorrow in France
43 Horses Compete In Wathba Stallions Races At Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse Tomorrow In France
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 06:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) PARIS, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – The Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse in France will host on Sunday, 24 August, three purebred Arabian horse races, sponsored by Al Wathba Stables.
43 purebred Arabian horses, and fillies of three-year-old will compete in the races, each spans 2000 metres.
Recent Stories
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorrow in France39 seconds ago
-
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to support Gaza hospitals, ..31 minutes ago
-
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al Sa ..2 hours ago
-
GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe2 hours ago
-
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Police Academy Orchestra presents UAE culture at Spasskaya Tower International Festival in M ..3 hours ago
-
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal4 hours ago
-
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba4 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humanitarian convoy in Sud ..4 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al ..4 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur5 hours ago
-
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi5 hours ago