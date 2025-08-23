UAE Team Emirates-XRG Picks Up Thrilling Deutschland Tour Stage Victory
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) BERLIN, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – Ecuadorian champion Jhonatan Narváez won stage 2 of the Lidl Deutschland Tour in thrilling fashion for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, coming out on top from a three-up sprint to take his first victory since the National Championships in February.
Roaring across the line in Arnsberg, Narváez was rewarded for fighting all the way to the finish.
UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s 73rd victory of the season did not come easily to Narváez, who was determined to race on the front foot all afternoon.
Recent Stories
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE: A global leader in employing AI in tourism, hospitality sector39 minutes ago
-
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'39 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory54 minutes ago
-
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorrow in France2 hours ago
-
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to support Gaza hospitals, ..2 hours ago
-
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al Sa ..3 hours ago
-
GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe3 hours ago
-
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Police Academy Orchestra presents UAE culture at Spasskaya Tower International Festival in M ..4 hours ago
-
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal5 hours ago
-
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba5 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humanitarian convoy in Sud ..6 hours ago