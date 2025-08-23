Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Picks Up Thrilling Deutschland Tour Stage Victory

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) BERLIN, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – Ecuadorian champion Jhonatan Narváez won stage 2 of the Lidl Deutschland Tour in thrilling fashion for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, coming out on top from a three-up sprint to take his first victory since the National Championships in February.

Roaring across the line in Arnsberg, Narváez was rewarded for fighting all the way to the finish.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s 73rd victory of the season did not come easily to Narváez, who was determined to race on the front foot all afternoon.

