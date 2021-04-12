Grand Mufti of Dubai allows donation of Zakat money to ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) DUBAI, 12th April, 2021 (WAM) – Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Haddad, Grand Mufti at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, issued a fatwa allowing the donation of Zakat money to purchase food parcels to feed vulnerable individuals and families, through the "100 Million Meals" campaign, the largest food campaign in the region during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which operates in 20 countries.

Al Haddad stated that donors and philanthropists from both inside and outside the country may donate Zakat money in cash and urged them to support the campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and implemented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRG), in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Food Banking Regional Network, the World Food Programme, and relevant charity and humanitarian associations.

"This initiative embodies a great sense of transparency and giving towards poor people around the world who need food and similar initiatives, to feed their hunger during the Holy Month," Dr. Al Haddad said.

Helping the campaign is a blessed and beneficial contribution to feeding poor fasting people, he added while urging everyone to donate, affirming, "We must support this campaign with whatever we can, as it will feed hungry and poor people and meet their needs during Ramadan."

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made in four easy ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by calling the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999; third, by making a transfer to the designated bank account for the campaign through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201.); fourth, by sending the "meal" in English by SMS on specified UAE numbers for the Du or Etisalat networks listed on the website.