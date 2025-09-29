Ministry Of Investment, Keeta Sign MoU To Establish Keeta’s UAE Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 08:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The UAE Ministry of Investment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, a global delivery and lifestyle services leader, to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters and accelerate the nation’s leadership in digital commerce, technology-driven logistics, and AI adoption sectors.
The MoU was officially signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Tony Qiu, Vice President of International Business at Meituan and CEO of Keeta.
The Ministry of Investment will provide support for Keeta’s market entry and establishment of its UAE headquarters. This includes facilitating engagement with Federal and emirate-level authorities to ensure a seamless transition, as well as exploring Keeta’s eligibility for investment incentives in line with national frameworks.
Keeta has committed to contributing directly to the UAE’s economic vision. The initiative includes creating more than 350 high-skilled jobs, and integrating over 5,000 UAE-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) onto Keeta’s digital platform, thereby supporting SME growth and regional market access.
The MoU highlights Keeta’s regional growth ambitions, including a planned investment of hundreds of millions of USD in the UAE over the next three to five years, reinforcing the country’s role as a key market for Keeta’s expansion.
In addition, Keeta will introduce advanced last-mile logistics solutions, including drones and autonomous vehicles, to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency, while launching talent development programmes and innovation workshops to support knowledge transfer and the creation of a future-ready workforce.
The Ministry of Investment and Keeta will also collaborate on a joint communication strategy to highlight the UAE’s growing role as a hub for digital innovation, logistics, and investment.
Both parties further agreed to consider additional areas of cooperation, to be mutually defined in writing and that align with the UAE’s national economic priorities.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, stated, “The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and commerce, with the establishment of Keeta’s new UAE headquarters and its significant investment serving as a strong testament. Our country provides a platform for growth for businesses seeking international expansion, scalability, and efficiency – supported by world-class infrastructure, a forward-thinking regulatory environment, unparalleled ease of doing business, and a strategic location at the crossroads of global markets. This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing the National Investment Strategy 2031, driving long-term economic growth, and supporting investment opportunities across diverse sectors of the economy.”
Tony Qui, Vice President of International Business at Meituan and CEO of Keeta, added, "Signing this MoU with the UAE Ministry of Investment represents a pivotal step in Keeta’s global journey. The UAE is not only a leading regional power, but also a global hub for innovation, trade, and investment, making it a key market for our expansion. Through this partnership, we are able to align our business with the nation’s ambitious vision, benefit from its dynamic investment ecosystem, and showcase our capabilities in digital commerce and technology-driven logistics. This collaboration will enable us to accelerate innovation, empower local businesses, create high-quality jobs, and set new benchmarks for the future of the delivery economy in the UAE and the wider region."
Recent Stories
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202 ..
IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China
Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas
PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jaf ..
Body found in Lahore
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..
Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for i ..
Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of ..
CTO directs strict action against underage drivers
Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed
Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with Korean businesses50 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Workforce Productivity Measurement System1 hour ago
-
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Poland2 hours ago
-
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to build leading brokerage ..2 hours ago
-
Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation For Humanity, Gates Foundation to host 'Goalkeepers' event in Abu Dhabi ..2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October3 hours ago
-
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional developments3 hours ago
-
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi4 hours ago
-
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women5 hours ago