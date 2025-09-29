WETEX Kicks Off Tomorrow With Participation Of 3,100 Exhibitors
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is set to kick off tomorrow.
The exhibition will run from 30th September to 2nd October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
WETEX is one of the world’s largest specialised exhibitions and the region’s leading platform for showcasing innovation in energy water, sustainability, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen, sustainable cities, green buildings, digital transformation, cyber security, artificial intelligence and other related sectors.
During the exhibition, 3,100 companies from 68 countries will showcase their latest technologies, innovations and projects.
It covers an area of 95,000 square metres. WETEX includes 18 international pavilions, with this year's edition featuring the Green Mobility Zone, the Health and Safety Hub and the Delegation Zone dedicated to enhancing communication and co-operation between local and international companies participating in the exhibition and major government entities in the UAE and the GCC.
The exhibition also hosts many meetings between companies, government, private institutions and investors through the business-to-business and business-to-government platforms. On the sidelines of the exhibition, DEWA is organising over 135 specialised seminars and discussion sessions with the participation of an elite group of experts and specialists from around the world.
DEWA additionally offers exhibitors the opportunity to tour its Sustainability and Innovation Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
