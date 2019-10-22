UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed Attends Enthronement Of New Japanese Emperor

Tue 22nd October 2019

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japanese Emperor

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the official enthronement ceremony of the new Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Sheikh Hazza conveyed to Emperor Naruhito the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Japan to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Hazza stated that he was looking forward to strengthening UAE-Japan ties for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

Representatives of 195 heads of state and governments, senior officials, and international organisations, as well as around 2,500 local and international guests were invited to the event.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy to Japan, and Khaled Omran Al Ameri, the UAE Ambassador to Japan.

