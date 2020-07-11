UrduPoint.com
Human Cadre Is Most Precious, Base Of Sustainable Development: Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak

Human cadre is most precious, base of sustainable development: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has congratulated outstanding students of the Secondary school and the end of the academic year 2019-2020 that was full of challenges and witnessed an unprecedented situation.

Sheikha Fatima said, ''This year, we have witnessed exceptional circumstances in which Emiratis have proven their ability to overcome obstacles and their readiness in light of all variables, which reflects a consistent approach in the UAE, and its wise leadership's belief in the human cadre as its most valuable asset and the cornerstone of development and sustainability, as well as the pillar of excellence through the implementation of its proactive and development vision on the ground in the educational system.

'' She also extended thanks to parents who supported their sons and daughters and backed the country's efforts to promote remote education side by side with the teaching cadres that spared no effort to build a system that achieves role integration in the fight against challenges witnessed by the whole world.

The UAE's strategic vision is taking root day after day with calls from its leadership, as the UAE has proved to be one of the leading countries in the field of remote education, which has contributed to the continuation of the education process through which students could achieve high results, she added.

She called upon students to invest their energies in acquiring variable skills during the summer vacation and urged parents to guide their children and encourage them to enrol in programmes and activities that benefit them during the vacation.

