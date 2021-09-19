Imdaad continues exceptional growth with three new contracts totaling AED90 million in one month

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, touched a new milestone with the signing of three new contracts in a single month.

Awarded to the company’s Facilities Management Services (FMS) division by distinguished UAE-based clients in the retail, sports, and real estate sectors, the contracts have a combined value of AED90 million, reflecting Imdaad’s robust performance despite the challenging market conditions following the global pandemic.

Commenting on the contract wins, Jamal Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: "Imdaad’s consistently high performance despite the climate of uncertainty underlines the quality of our FM solutions and our stellar reputation in the industry. Furthermore, our growing list of prestigious clients consolidates Imdaad’s unchallenged position as the only fully-integrated facilities management company in the UAE, helping us to continue expanding our footprint throughout the nation."