India assumes rotating presidency of UN Security Council

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday India looks forward to "working productively" with other members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as the country takes over the presidency of the 15-nation UN body.

Asian news International (ANI) quoted Jaishankar as saying that India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law.

"As we take over UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law," Jaishankar tweeted.

India on Sunday assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC and is set to host signature events related to maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month. India took over the presidency from France.

Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti, thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on 1st January, 2021.