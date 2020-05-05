UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 85 COVID-19 Recoveries

Tue 05th May 2020

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Kuwait announced on Tuesday the recovery of 85 individuals from the coronavirus raising the country's total recoveries to 2,032.

"Fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered," Minister of Health Dr. Basel Al-Sabah told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, today.

Dr. Al-Sabah added that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.

