Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additional COVID-19 tests, 812 new cases, 697 recoveries, three deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) The UAE has conducted over 39,000 additional COVID-19 tests in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening and containment of the spread, using the latest medical examination technology.

The accelerated testing measures resulted in the detection of 812 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care; taking the total number of infections in the country to 28,704, according to a MoHAP statement today.

The Ministry also announced the death of three patients of different nationalities from COVID-19, taking up the total of deaths in the country to 244.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing, to ensure their safety and protection.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of another 697 cases who ate receiving the necessary medical treatment, taking the total number of those recovered from the virus to 14,495.