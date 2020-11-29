UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Justice Creates Special Federal Courts For Money Laundering

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts for money laundering

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 29th November 2020 (WAM) - Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, has issued ministerial resolutions on setting up specialised courts for money laundering crimes within the framework of Federal judiciary in the courts of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah.

Each court will have minor, major and appeals circuits for hearing these types of crimes.

The resolutions come as part of the Ministry’s approach to supporting specialised judiciary to ensure quality and consistency of legal judgements.

The establishment of specialised courts will also support the country’s efforts and efficiency in combating crimes related to money laundering.

