UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Putin Head Economic Meeting Between Emirati, Russia Officials

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President Putin head economic meeting between Emirati, Russia officials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, headed a meeting of officials responsible for the economic cooperation between the UAE and Russia.

The meeting discussed the economic and trade relations between the two countries, in the areas of energy, trade, investment, infrastructure, transport, tourism, food security and technology, as well as the rapid growth in their trade in recent years, which has made the UAE the leading trading partner of Russia in the Arabian Gulf region.

The meeting also discussed the strategic partnership agreement signed by the two countries last year and its role in enhancing their economic relations, as well as the role of Emirati and Russian investors and companies, such as the investment fund between the Abu Dhabi Financial Department and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, in advancing their economic and investment cooperation.

Both sides then analysed their future economic and development cooperation, as well as the need to invest in many promising business opportunities and encourage future partnerships between government authorities and private sector companies from the two countries.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the attendees, especially the Russian business leaders who helped to strengthen the economic relations between the UAE and Russia, which have witnessed remarkable progress while stressing his keenness to expand these relations in all sectors to achieve their desired goals.

He also praised the UAE’s cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and their improving overall cooperation, stating, "We are confident that this cooperation will develop and grow in the future."

Putin welcomed the meeting’s participants, who discussed the economic, investment and trade cooperation between the two countries while highlighting the importance of consolidating their industrial and economic cooperation.

"We view the UAE as a pivotal trading partner," Putin said, noting the considerable volume of trade between the two countries and their investment successes.

He also pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is the first Emirati fund to coordinate with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, stressing that their returns exceed three times the global level, and noting the cooperation between the two countries, including in petrochemicals, health, transport, infrastructure, space and artificial intelligence.

"In Russia, we are doing our best to make foreign business leaders feel comfortable when investing in our country. We have opportunities in the areas of technology, transportation and other industrial, commercial and investment sectors," he added.

Putin pointed to the cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil extraction, and welcomed the UAE's entry into the production of the "Urus" car, as well as cooperation in the field of agriculture and food, pointing out the readiness to cooperate in the field of space exploration.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum & Petrochemicals, Mubadala Investments, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, Mohammad Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding, Tareq Al Hossani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, Abdul Aziz Al Hajri, Director of Gas, Refining and Petrochemicals, ADNOC and Mu'dhid Hareb Mugheer Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to Russia.

The Russian side was attended by Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade, Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy, Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development, along with several other officials and Sergey N. Kuznetsov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Business Russia Nuclear Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Oil Car Progress Vladimir Putin Gas All From Government Agreement Industry Best Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

21 minutes ago

Russian President departs UAE

36 minutes ago

UAE is a key player in the global food security ec ..

36 minutes ago

Royal couple arrives at Pakistan monument in tradi ..

47 minutes ago

North Korea Seeks to Develop Relations With Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.