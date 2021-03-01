Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter from Sultan of Oman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has received a letter from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, about the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples.

In his message, the Sultan of Oman congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on the successful journey of the Hope Probe to Mars, as part of a historic scientific mission, describing it as a great achievement for the UAE, the GCC, and all Arabs.

The letter was delivered this afternoon by Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud al-Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, during a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who received the Ambassador in Dubai, in the presence of H.

H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The message dealt with the Expo 2020 Dubai, the global event that will be hosted by the UAE in the emirate of Dubai in October, while affirming the Sultanate of Oman’s participation in the event.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Omani ambassador, wishing him success in performing his duties to enhance the brotherly relations between the two countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Mohammed reciprocated his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham, wishing him continued health, happiness and success, and the Omani people further progress, development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers and officials.