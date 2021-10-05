Mona Al Marri opens Beautyworld Middle East’s 25th anniversary edition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, today opened Beautyworld middle East, the Arab world’s largest international beauty and wellness trade fair at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which brings together the region’s beauty and personal care industry to explore lucrative growth opportunities.

Following the inauguration, Al Marri toured the exhibition along with other dignitaries.

"Dubai’s events sector has demonstrated exceptional resilience against the prevailing global challenges and successfully resumed its role in providing a platform for global industries to share knowledge and explore partnerships face to face," Al Marri said. "The 25th edition of Beautyworld Middle East is part of a packed Calendar of in-person trade shows that Dubai is hosting over the next several months. The event demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to bring the global community together to help spur recovery and growth in vital industries as well as revitalise market activity and trade," she added.

Running until 7th October, Beautyworld Middle East offers visitors unrivalled access to seven of the industry’s fastest growing product segments: Cosmetics and Skincare; Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies; Machinery, Packaging and Raw Materials; Fragrance Compounds and Finished Fragrance; Personal Care and Hygiene; Natural and Organic; and Beauty Technology.

"As the show celebrates its landmark 25th anniversary, technology is front and centre across the majority of our many features, content streams and planned product launches," said Elaine O’Connell, Show Director of Beautyworld Middle East. "The way consumers engage with companies has been changing for a while now, but with the rapid adoption of technology over the past year, it is clear when taking a walk through the show floor that the face of the industry has changed forever."

"We also have strong international participation this year as we welcome exhibitors from 52 countries, host 17 dedicated country pavilions and showcase brand new launches across seven dedicated product sections. This year, we welcome exhibitors from Azerbaijan, Ghana, Hungary, Philippines, Serbia, and Syria for the first time, underlining Beautyworld Middle East’s position as a strategic gateway for the global beauty industry," O’Connell added.

This year, a whole host of new trends are on show at the France pavilion, with companies increasingly focused on ecology, developing new lines based on natural products, but also new concepts such as customisable cosmetic solutions that can be tailored to individual needs.

The French pavilion at Beautyworld Middle East also hosts the ‘French Buzz Corner’ which is dedicated to innovation with 14 French startups.

"The level of accessibility in Dubai is incomparable to that in any other country; for us, it’s a chance to meet an international audience that we cannot reach from France," commented Caroline Escudier, Head of the France Pavilion at Beautyworld Middle East. "As a government agency, business France has been organising the French pavilion at Beautyworld Middle East for 25 years now, and although it’s in a different part of the world, this trade fair has even impacted the French market. So, it's vital that we’re here."

Statistics from Dubai Customs show that the city’s beauty and cosmetics sector recorded 546,000 tonnes of imports, exports, and re-exports, generating a total value of AED13.1 billion as of the first half of 2021, reflecting a 20.4 percent year-on-year increase on value, and 4.8 percent increase in volume compared to the same period in 2020.

The latest statistics on Dubai’s total foreign trade for the cosmetics sector during the first half of 2020 and 2021 shows a significant increase in terms of value and volume, indicating the gathering pace of recovery in the cosmetics sector.

The latest edition of Beautyworld Middle East offers a wide range of features for visitors to experience at the show. In line with its ethos as an inclusive cosmetics trade show, Beautyworld Middle East is spotlighting the region’s rapidly maturing male grooming market, which Euromonitor International forecasts will achieve CAGR of 11.5 percent by 2025.

The event’s newest segment, Beauty Technology, highlights participating beauty brands’ wider incorporation of technology to improve and enrich the retail experience for digital savvy beauty consumers. In addition to an annual awards show, competitions and live demonstrations on stage, Beautyworld Middle East 2021 also features Quintessence, a dedicated segment for the industry’s top niche fragrances; Front Row by Nazih Group, providing live hair, makeup and nail demonstrations; and A World of Scents by Iberchem, providing a new olfactory experience.

Spanning the three-day event, the free to attend ‘Next in Beauty’ conference covers three key themes – Innovation (day one), Market Trends (day two) and How to do Business in the Middle East (day three). The opening morning of the conference kicked off with a session from Haifa Addas, Founder and CEO of Instaglam.