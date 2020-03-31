UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$21.66 A Barrel Monday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$21.66 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$21.66 a barrel on Monday, 30th March, 2020, compared with US$24.26 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

